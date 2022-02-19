Watch: Vote Congress But Not AAP, Says Punjab BJP Chief, Then Clarifies

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma's comment is now being shared widely.

If you are not voting for the BJP, vote for the Congress, but certainly not the Aam Aadmi Party, the Punjab BJP chief had said at a poll campaign rally. Today, Ashwani Sharma blamed it on a "twisted" interpretaion of his comments as the undated video surfaced on social media, a day before Punjab votes.

"A vote for AAP means a vote for terrorism. A vote to break Punjab. Any person who votes for AAP will be betraying the country and Punjab. If you don't want to vote for us (BJP), vote for Congress. But don't vote for somebody who betrays the country," said Ashwani Sharma.

The BJP leader has now played down those remarks and gone on the offensive against the rival parties (Congress and AAP), calling them "dangerous".

"To spread falsehoods is an old tactic of the Congress. A statement of mine has been twisted and taken out of context to fool people of the state. Both Congress and AAP cannot do any good for Punjab and both the parties are dangerous for Punjab...Press the lotus button for the BJP so that the state remains safe and there is development," he said in his clarification video.