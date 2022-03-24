Extended Range BrahMos Missile Test-Fired, Minister Says 'Proud Moment'

The Navy regularly conducts test-firing of the BrahMos, one of the world's most lethal cruise missiles.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command of the Indian Armed Forces yesterday conducted a successful test firing of the BrahMos supersonic extended range surface-to-surface cruise missile. Supersonic means the speed is greater than the speed of sound. The BrahMos missile was earlier medium-range but long-range advanced versions have also been successfully tested recently. BrahMos missiles can be launched from submarines, surface warships, aircraft or land.

The missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy, the theatre command said in a tweet. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari congratulated all those involved in the successful test-firing of the missile, officials said. He is currently in the island territory of Andaman and Nicobar to review operational preparedness, according to news agency ANI.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted a video of the test and congratulated the team of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) which has developed the missile in collaboration with the Russian Federation's rocket design bureau.

"Congratulations to all the scientists and team of @DRDO_India on successful test firing of deadly surface to surface #BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A proud moment for India," he said in a tweet.

The video shows the missile being launched from the land where it travels at high speed across the ocean in a curved path.

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy had successfully test-fired a long-range version of the BrahMos cruise missile saying the test-firing validated the long-range precision strike capability of the BrahMos missile.