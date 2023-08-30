Watch: UP Man Builds 2-Storey Underground Palace In 12 Years

Irfan Ahmad spends the majority of his time at the palace before returning to his house

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi built an underground two-storeyed house in a span of 12 years. The architectural marvel has 11 rooms, a mosque, stairs, a gallery, and a drawing room.

Irfan, also known as Pappu Baba, started the construction of this palace in 2011 with the help of a shovel.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | In Hardoi, a man builds an underground two-storeyed house with 11 rooms, over a span of 12 years. pic.twitter.com/2siU0K5LHc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 30, 2023

"There are approx 11 rooms which also consist of a balcony and mosque. There was also a well through which many people used to drink water. But now few people have spoiled it.

"In 2011 I started constructing the building. Before that attempted to contest elections from his area but was unsuccessful. I also carved engravings from old times on the palace's walls. I am still continuing the construction of this house..." he said.

He spends the majority of his time at the palace before returning to his house to have meals with his family.

Meanwhile, Irfan continued to move on with constant dedication in the face of these obstacles without giving up and constructed the two-storey house.

