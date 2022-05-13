Caught On Camera: Driver Sets Truck On Fire In Chhattisgarh

The incident happened near Anand Dharam Kanta in Kota town of Bilaspur district.

A truck owner has accused the driver of setting the vehicle on fire in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh to settle a score with him. A video of the alleged incident has surfaced online and showed three men setting an empty truck, parked by the roadside, on fire in broad daylight.

The video, captured by a CCTV camera in the area, showed three men walking across the road towards the truck. Two of them sprayed fuel inside the driver's cabin as several vehicles passed by.

After spraying fuel, one of the men lit the truck into a fireball. The man was taken aback by the force of the fire, which lunged towards his face. He backed off in time to save himself and drove away with his accomplice on a motorcycle. The third man could not be seen in the video again.

While none of the commuters stopped by to check what was going on, there was a certain commotion in the area after the truck started burning and spewing dark smoke into the sky.

Santosh Gupta, the truck owner, has now filed a police complaint against the truck driver. Mr Gupta has alleged that the driver set his truck on fire to exact revenge on him.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are looking for the driver, who has been on the run since the incident.