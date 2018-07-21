Watch: Train Gets Stuck On Waterlogged Rail Track In Odisha

The track was waterlogged after Kalyani river breached its bank.

The Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express got stuck on a waterlogged train track on Saturday near a station in Odisha's Rayagada district amid heavy rainfall in the region.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows several people holding umbrellas as it poured. The rail track could be seen submerged in water and the train is struggling to move forward.

#WATCH Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express gets stuck after rail tracks were submerged near a station in Rayagada district following heavy rain in the region. #Odisha (Source:Mobile footage) pic.twitter.com/uVUgrYUpd4 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2018

Following the incident, the Hirakhand Express going from Jagadalapur to Bhubaneswar was cancelled and instead shortened from Koraput to Bhubaneswar.

Heavy rain has been reported in the Rayagada district of Odisha. The rail tracks were flooded after the Kalyani river breached its bank.

The state government on Friday asked all the district collectors to remain alert to meet any possible flood situation as the Met Department predicted heavy rainfall across the state for the next two days. Several parts in the state including Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts were flooded.

"IMD (India Meteorological Department) sources indicate that under the influence of a low pressure area formed over the north-west Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood and associated cyclonic circulation, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in different districts with extremely heavy rainfall in some places during the period from July 20 to 22," the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi wrote to the district collectors.

Mr Sethi said he had directed all the district administrations to remain prepared to meet any flood or waterlogging situation in the district.

