Watch: Tamil Nadu's Napier Bridge Painted Like A Chess Board Ahead of Olympiad

The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad is set to start on July 28 in Chennai's Mahabalipuram. Now, a video from the city's Napier Bridge, painted like a chess board, has cropped up on the Internet.

The clip, shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, was recorded from inside a car. Along with the video, Ms Sahu wrote, “Chennai, the Chess Capital of India, is all set to host the grand Chess Olympiad 2022. The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a chess board.”

Chennai the Chess Capital of India is all set to host the grand, Chess Olympiad 2022.The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board.Check it out ???? #ChessOlympiad2022#ChessOlympiad#Chennaipic.twitter.com/wEsUfGHMlU — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 16, 2022

The video has received a mixed response from the people on Twitter.

A user said, “Wow. What a spirit, Namma Chennai.”

Wow!!What a spirit, Namma Chennai** — Sanchita Dutt (@dutt_sanchita) July 16, 2022

Adding a touch of humour, another said, “Amazing…I hope there are no orange strains after a couple of days.”

Amazing… ???? I hope there are no orange strains after couple of days???? — CA Anand (@Anand24_5) July 16, 2022

“Looks like running in an animated world,” read one of the comments.

Looks like running in animated world — kabilanpj (@kabilanpj) July 16, 2022

Some have called it “dangerous” pointing at the fact that it will distract the drivers.

This is Dangerous for driving. Will distract drivers. Who approved this ? — Venkatesh (@Develop_India) July 16, 2022

Can cause illusion and take eyes off the road and cause accidents. — sai sravan (@SaiSravan62) July 16, 2022

Meanwhile, a person said that he left “hypnotised”.

I just felt like being hypnotized ???? sorry to say..... nevertheless the concept was good! — Birjoy K Sonowal ???????? (@imBirjoy1509) July 16, 2022

The video comes a day after the teaser of Chess Olympiad 2022 was released by Rajinikanth.

This year, more than 2,000 players are expected to participate in the Olympiad. The event will conclude on August 10. For the first time, in nearly 100 years of the history of the Chess Olympiad, India will play host. A total of 188 countries have registered for the upcoming event.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first-ever torch relay for the Chess Olympiad ahead of the 44th edition of the event. He had said, “The first-ever torch relay of the Chess Olympiad is starting from India, it is also the first time India is hosting the big event.”

Prime Minister Modi added, “We are proud that the sport rose from its birthplace and has made its presence felt all over the world. We are delighted to see chess return to its birthplace and celebrate its success in the form of the Chess Olympiad.”