Video: When Shashi Tharoor Took A Few Volleys From 12-Year-Old Tennis Star

Shashi Tharoor in action on a tennis court

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was seen playing tennis with cricketer Sanju Samson and 12-year-old tennis prodigy Vedant Mohan on Sunday.

In photos shared by the Congress MP on Twitter, Mr Tharoor is seen in action taking a backhand shot, wielding a tennis racket. Sanju Samson is also spotted on the tennis court in one of the pictures.

“Finally, to “kick-off” the tourney, Sanju Samson & I took a few volleys across the net from the 12-year-old Vedanth, who proved more than equal to our challenge. Sanju would have been better off without the handicap of a geriatric partner!” the caption read.

A video was also shared on YouTube that shows Mr Tharoor, who is wearing a kurta, and Sanju Samson on one side of the court and Vedant on the other.

In another tweet, Shashi Tharoor posted some pictures with Vedant Mohan and Sanju Samson from the inauguration of a tennis tournament.

“Joined Sanju Samson at the Trivandrum Tennis Club to inaugurate the Sharat Kumar Nambiar Masters' Tennis tournament. Sharat, my former intern, was killed in a car crash & his parents sponsor this event, starting on what would have been his 25th birthday. Spoke warmly of him,” the MP wrote.

Mr Tharoor also wrote about meeting Vedant Mohan and praised the prodigy. “At the tennis inauguration, Sanju Samson & I met 12-year-old Thiruvananthapuram-born tennis prodigy Vedanth, now training in Spain & predicted by the likes of Vijay Amritraj to be someone we will hear a lot of in the future. Pleased to honour him before his home crowd!” he wrote sharing a few more photos.

Vedant Mohan is a left-handed tennis prodigy who has trained at the Soto Tennis Academy in Spain. His parents, Dhruv Mohan and Anisha Nair, left their jobs and shifted to Spain to focus on their child's passion.