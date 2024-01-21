Watch: Sand Animation Depicts 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony Of Ram Lalla Idol

The video begins with the sand artist making intricate details on Ram's figure.

An Odisha-based artist has shared his sand animation depicting the 'Pran Pratistha' (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla idol, which will be held at the grand Ayodhya on Monday.

The six-minute video shows sand artist Manas Sahoo using his hands to pour sand on the canvas and fingers instead of a brush to make strokes.

It begins with the artist making intricate details on Ram's figure, followed by sand arts depicting Hanuman, a group of seers, people making offerings, the 2020 bhumi pujan ceremony, and the temple's construction.

The artist had earlier grabbed headlines for his sand arts on legendary footballer Pele and UK's Queen Elizabeth.

The 'Pran Pratistha' will be held around Monday (January 22) noon at a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of prominent personalities from across the country.

Click here for more stories on Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration