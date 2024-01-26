Watch: Rare Golden Tiger Spotted In Assam's Kaziranga National Park

The video was posted on National Tourism Day on January 25.

A rare Bengal tiger morph (the golden morph), taking a stroll, was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park.

Assam Chief Minister's Office shared a video on its social media platform, showing the tiger strolling in the park before disappearing into the field.

Assam's wildlife never ceases to amaze!



A rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park taking a stroll. This sighting adds to the list of diverse faunal creatures found in Assam's landscape.

"Assam's wildlife never ceases to amaze! A rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park taking a stroll. This sighting adds to the list of diverse faunal creatures found in Assam's landscape," Chief Minister's Office, Government of Assam posted on X.

