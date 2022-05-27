Watch: Rajnath Singh Participates In Yoga Session With Navy Personnel

Rajnath Singh's participation in yoga session comes during his two-day visit to Karnataka.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in a yoga session with Indian Navy personnel at Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka this morning.

Mr Singh is on a two-day visit to Karnataka.

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is on a two-day visit to Karwar participates in a yoga session with Indian Navy personnel at Karwar Naval Base, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/LlDslFu96u — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile, preparations are on for the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21, which coincides with India's ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations marking 75 years of Independence.

Multiple programmes have been planned to take the message of Yoga across the world to a wider audience.

A curtain raiser event to mark the 100 days countdown to the Yoga Day was held on March 13 and a 75-day countdown event was organized at Red Fort.

Earlier, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said that the day will be observed at 75 iconic locations across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the mass Yoga demonstration event in Mysuru on June 21.