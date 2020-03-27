Watch: Rajasthan Doctors Sing To Keep Spirits High Amid COVID-19 Fight

In nearly one minute, one doctor can be seen leading the group.

A video that shows a team of health workers from Rajasthan's Bhilwara - about 270 km away from state capital Jaipur - singing together, is being widely circulated on social media as people praise the spirit of medical professionals who are on the frontline in fight against coronavirus or COVID-19.

In a 57-second clip, the doctors can be heard singing a popular song from the 1960s from the Bollywood movie: "Hum Hindustani". One of the doctors at the government hospital leads the group. Number of cases in the district have risen sharply in the last few days with over 15 fresh cases reported, according to state health officials.

This video of our doctors from Government Hospital, #Bhilwara is so very inspiring!

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 26, 2020

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised their "undauting spirit", adding that they are "serving humanity selflessly". "#Bhilwara is so very inspiring! This is the undaunting spirit of people of #Rajasthan, of India. Our doctors, paramedics & nurses are treating patients with so much courage ignoring the risk to their own lives (sic)," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

"They are serving humanity selflessly. With such warriors, we are sure to overcome this disease," the 68-year-old leader added.

Many others found the clip inspiring amid sharp increase in cases of COVID-19 cases across India. On Thursday, the country recorded biggest jump in COVID-19 count with 88 fresh cases; 16 people have died so far, according to Union health ministry's official website.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb its spread.

"India's amazing doctors at Bhilwara government hospital sing to raise spirits. Your selfless dedication to this country will be remembered throughout history. We will also do our best to help. India will overcome this adversity! #ThankYouHeroes #LetsFightCorona," read a tweet by Youth Congress.

"Such a heartwarming video. Meet our doctors from Bhilwara : They have been first line of defence fighting against Corona Pandemic. So proud of them..," wrote BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar.

Some Twitter users thanked the health professionals for their dedication. "Thank you to all doctors, nurses, police and first responders of India who dedicated their lives to protect others life. Special thanks to this team from #Bhilwara who is fighting day and night. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHome #staysafe," wrote a Twitter user.

— Satpal Singh Gurjar (@satpalsingh2310) March 25, 2020

"Meet Doctors and paramedical staff at Govt hospital in Bhilwara, which has 16 #COVID19 cases ( max in #Rajasthan ). They have treating them day and night. Yet hopeful. And hopeful . Hear them out!," another post on the microblogging site read.

"You are our true Heroes!! This is the spirit of new India Flag of India. At MG hospital bhilwara Doctors #Bhilwara #COVID2019," another user wrote, along with the video.

On Wednesday, PM Modi had described doctors and other health staff. as "incarnations of God" and said those harassing them would face police action. "In this hour of crisis, those in white coats are the incarnation of God. Today they are saving lives, putting their own lives in danger," the Prime Minister said, interacting via video link with the people of his constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on the coronavirus crisis.

He was responding to a question on the harassment of doctors, nurses and other staff handling coronavirus patients.

Across India, millions observing PM's "Janata Curfew" call -a 14-hour self-qurantine- on Sunday came out of their balconies and thanked all those providing essential services, including health professionals, as others stay indoors to control COVID-19 spread.