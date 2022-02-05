Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Stops Roadshow To Hand Manifesto To BJP Workers

Priyanka Gandhi greeted the BJP workers with a smile , and then handed them party manifesto

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra smiled, shook hands and then handed over her party's youth manifesto to BJP supporters raising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slogans during her poll campaign in Aligarh.

"Ye padh lo, ye padh lo (Read this)", she leaned over from her car and told a worker from the ruling party in the state amid waving of BJP flags and sloganeering in favour of top party leaders.

Still smiling, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 50, waved at the BJP supporters as her motorcade continued its journey.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gave Congress' youth manifesto 'Bharti Vidhan' to BJP workers who were raising slogans in favor of PM Modi & CM Yogi during a roadshow in Aligarh ahead of #UPAssemblypolls2022pic.twitter.com/YRDUn4smO2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022

The Congress youth manifesto, called 'Bharti Vidhan', promises to give a new vision to the youth in the state. The party says it has been drafted after consulting youth.

"Today the youth in UP is facing immense difficulty in getting jobs. They are qualified and unemployed. We aim to help them get the employment they want and need," the Congress leader had said while releasing the manifesto last month.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, with results being declared on March 10.