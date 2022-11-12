Watch: Polling Officials In Himachal Walk 15km On Snow For 6 Hours

Officials walk on thick snow on their way back from a polling booth in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh

Taking 'call of duty' to a whole new height, and quite literally, polling officials on duty at a constituency in Himachal Pradesh were today seen trekking their way back on thick layers of snow after voting was completed.

According to reports, the polling officials walked around 15km on snow for six hours to return from the polling booth where they were deployed.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, these officials in heavy winter clothing, carrying a lot of equipment and with no one to help them, can be seen trudging on the slopes of a snow-capped mountain, with snow all around them, as they returned from a polling station in Chamba district.

#WATCH | Polling parties returning back from Chasak Batori polling station in Bharmaur Assembly Constituency in Pangi area of Chamba district. They walked around 15km in snow for 6 hours#HimachalPradeshElectionspic.twitter.com/BvZNvoWAfu — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

Elections were held for the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly today. Votes will be counted on December 8.

Around 98.08 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the world's highest polling booth in Lahaul and Spiti's Tashigang in the state. Of the 52 registered voters, 51 stepped out to elect a new state government.

Situated at a height of 15,256 feet, the polling station in Tashigang was made a Model Polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens and differently abled voters.

A total of 55,92,828 electors decided the fate of 412 candidates in the state.