Watch: PM Stops To Chat With Students At IIT Kanpur

PM Modi walked into an auditorium packed with students, who broke into cheers and applause

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to the Kanpur IIT today, stopped to meet and greet a group of students who were not a part of the convocation ceremony. The PM was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other officials.

In a video shared by the BJP, PM Modi walks into an auditorium packed with students, who break into cheers and applause. The Prime Minister interacted with the students and shared a few jokes, reported news agency PTI.

In his speech at the convocation, PM Modi advised students to avoid shortcuts in life and strive to face challenges, and overcome them with an efficient solution.

"Once you step outside the college, a lot of people will come to you with shortcuts to success. But when asked to choose between comfort and challenge, I would advise you all to go for the latter. The one who faces challenges and overcomes them with efficient solutions is the one who scales the greatest heights," the PM said.

India has emerged as the second biggest start-up hub in the world, majorly with the help of students from the IITs.

"In this 75th year of independence, we have over 75 unicorns, over 50,000 start-ups. Of these, 10,000 have come only in the last 6 months. India has emerged to be the second biggest start-up hub in the world, and this feat has been achieved majorly with the help of students from IITs."

At the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project.

The PM also launched blockchain-based digital degrees which can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

The Prime Minister took a ride of the Kanpur metro after launching a new section of the Rs 11,000 crore metro project in the city today. He was accompanied by Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as he undertook the ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.