Watch: PM Modi Shares Video Of His Bond With Peacocks At His Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today treated his social media followers by sharing a beautiful video of his bond with peacocks at his official residence.

The 1.47-minute video -- uploaded on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook -- has a few glimpses of the Prime Minister spending time with peacocks at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The video was shared with a beautiful poem in Hindi.

भोर भयो, बिन शोर,

मन मोर, भयो विभोर,

रग-रग है रंगा, नीला भूरा श्याम सुहाना,

मनमोहक, मोर निराला।



रंग है, पर राग नहीं,

विराग का विश्वास यही,

न चाह, न वाह, न आह,

गूँजे घर-घर आज भी गान,

जिये तो मुरली के साथ

जाये तो मुरलीधर के ताज। pic.twitter.com/Dm0Ie9bMvF - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2020

Peacocks are seen as a regular companion of the prime minister at his residence. In some visuals, the prime minister is seen feeding peahen inside his residence, while in some peacocks are seen walking around the lush green residence as PM Modi performs his morning routine exercise.

According to officials, PM Modi has placed Chabootras (elevated structures found in rural India) where birds can make their nests, at his residence.

PM Modi has written two books - Convenient Action: Gujarat's Response to Challenges of Climate Change and Convenient Action- Continuity for Change - highlighting his vision for the environment.

PM Modi also pioneered the launch of International Solar Alliance to harness solar energy for a better future.

Last year, he appeared on the show Man vs Wild where he highlighted India's ethos of living in harmony with nature. The Discovery Channel programme saw PM Modi, 68, walking through the wild and taking a ride on a makeshift boat at the National Park in Uttarakhand.

As chief minister of Gujarat, PM Modi ensured the state was among the first in India and the world to have a climate change department.