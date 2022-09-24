Watch: Parts Of Hill Crashes In Massive Landslide In Uttarakhand

The landslide took place near Tawaghat village on Friday evening.

A large part of a hill came crashing down due to heavy rain in Uttarakhand on Friday, leading to the closure of a key route used by pilgrims for the Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

At least 40 pilgrims along with locals are reported to be stranded near Tawaghat after the national highway was closed following the landslide near Najang Tamba village late last evening, news agency ANI reported. Adi Kailash is a popular pilgrimage of the Hindu devotees.

An orange alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued for Uttarakhand till September 25.

Several highways and more than 100 rural motor roads have been blocked by mounds of debris following landslides triggered by heavy rain in the hills.

Uttarakhand | Tawaghat Lipulekh National Highway closed after large part of a hill fell near Najang Tamba village late last evening.

Due to closure of Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route which goes via Najang Tamba village, 40 passengers along with locals are stuck there pic.twitter.com/aalsHML1eQ - ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

The Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway was blocked by rocks and boulders falling from the hills near Helgugad and Swarigad in Uttarkashi, while the Vikasnagar-Kalsi-Barkot National Highway in Dehradun district was also blocked, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

In Dehradun, the downpour has led to flooding and disruption of power supply in many areas of the town.

More than half a dozen places in the state capital including Chandrabani Choyla, Shimla bypass witnessed heavy waterlogging.