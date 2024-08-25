Watch: Mumbai Woman's Scarf Gets Caught In Bike, Passerby Comes To Her Rescue

The video has gone viral, and many appreciated her for her quick thinking and presence of mind.

A heart-stopping moment recently unfolded in Mumbai when Sunita Manohar More's scarf became entangled in her bike's handle, putting her life at risk. Ms More, who frequently commutes by bike, shared a video of the scary incident on Instagram to alert others to be mindful of safety while on the road.

In the video, she is seen riding her bike with her scarf covering her face and wearing a helmet. As the wind picked up, the scarf got entangled in the bike, pulling her towards the vehicle. Quick thinking and reflexes kicked in as she applied the brakes, and a pillion rider jumped off to assist. Other locals also rushed to help, freeing her from the dangerous situation. Although shaken, Ms More sustained only a minor neck injury.

She shared the incident online to raise awareness about the potential hazards of loose clothing while riding and expressed gratitude for the timely help.

''I was riding peacefully on my bike when suddenly my dupatta got caught in the chain, causing a minor neck injury. I'm so grateful to the kind people who helped me right away. A word of caution: avoid wearing a dupatta while riding, whether you're the rider or the pillion. Please stay safe… I was lucky this time,'' she wrote while sharing the video.

The video has gone viral, and many appreciated her for her quick thinking and presence of mind. Reacting to the incident, one person wrote, ''Let's all appreciate her presence of mind .. The way she controlled the bike and didn't panic.''

Another commented, ''She showed good presence of mind by pulling the clutch and stopping the bike & not panicking.''

A third said, ''It's impressive that you controlled the bike well in such a situation, but we riders have always helped ladies travelling as a pillion by warning them about their duppattas so didn't you thought about it before wearing it?''

A fourth wrote. ''There is a rule. No loose clothing around machineries. Any person with minimum common sense would know that.. As a responsible citizen we have to follow it and educate others too. By miracle, It was a minor injury and a near-miss incident. Learn from it and follow appropriate safe measures.. Happy riding from now on.''