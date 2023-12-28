Watch: Meghalaya Chief Minister Plays Iron Maiden Guitar Solo On Stage

Conrad Sangma, the son of former Meghalaya Chief Minister PA Sangma.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is once again making headlines for his exceptional guitar skills. A recent video posted on his verified social media handles has taken the internet by storm, featuring the charismatic leader effortlessly shredding the iconic guitar solo of the metal band Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years.'

Known for his love of music, Mr Sangma is no stranger to showcasing his musical talents.

Last year, he uploaded a video where he flawlessly played the same Iron Maiden classic. "After a hectic 3-day Assembly session, unwinding with some Iron Maiden stuff. It's been a long while I haven't played, so I guess a few mistakes," read Mr Sangma's caption.

In 2021, the Chief Minister shared a video of him singing Bryan Adams' timeless classic 'Summer of 69'.

His social media accounts boast many such posts, including a video of him playing Joe Satriani's 'Always With Me, Always With You.' Sharing his cover of that song, Mr Sangma wrote that he was "almost there" with his rendition.

Mr Sangma, the son of former Lok Sabha Speaker and Meghalaya Chief Minister PA Sangma, and his National People's Party bagged 26 seats in the 60-member Meghalaya assembly elections this year, seven more than what the party had managed in the 2018 assembly polls.