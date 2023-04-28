Watch: Massive Landslide Near Banihal, Srinagar-Jammu Highway Shut

This is the second landslide in two days.

A massive landslide blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Banihal district, the second to be caught on camera in two days. Videos show loose mud cascading off the hillside onto the road below.

The crucial highway has since been closed, hours after traffic had been restored. Another landslide on the same highway in Ramban district last night had swept away a portion of the road and left two injured.

The two were rushed to hospital yesterday after debris from the landslide crashed onto their truck carrying poultry. Traffic was then restored through the recently built bridge at Shabanbass in Banihal.

Earlier this year, multiple landslides left hundreds stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, which acts as a critical link between the Valley and the rest of the country.

Construction of a four-lane highway to provide all-weather connectivity to Kashmir is underway, however, haphazard use of bulldozers in several areas to carve a road along the mountains has loosened the soil and contributed to the landslides.