Watch: Kedarnath Temple Reopens, Low-Key Rituals Amid COVID-19 Rules

Kedarnath Temple reopened today; COVID-19 protocols are in place, says officials

Highlights Kedarnath Temple reopened on Monday

Kedarnath Temple is one of the famous Chardham shrines

Rituals at Kedarnath Temple were held with COVID-19 protocols in place

Kedarnath Temple, one of the famous Chardham shrines, opened on Monday. The doors of Kedarnath were reopened at dawn amid strict COVID-19 protocols, according to the temple authorities. "Kedarnath shrine was reopened today at 5 am with all the rituals. I pray to Baba Kedarnath to keep everyone healthy," tweeted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Only a select few priests and administrative officials attended the low-key ceremony today. The gates of the other two Chardham shrines, Gangotri and Yamunotri, were reopened on May 14. Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

विश्व प्रसिद्ध ग्यारहवें ज्योर्तिलिंग भगवान केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट आज सोमवार को प्रातः 5 बजे विधि-विधान से पूजा-अर्चना और अनुष्ठान के बाद खोल दिए गए। मेष लग्न के शुभ संयोग पर मंदिर का कपाटोद्घाटन किया गया। मैं बाबा केदारनाथ से सभी को निरोगी रखने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/ZTjeN4n5jM — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) May 17, 2021

The Uttarakhand government has announced the temporary suspension of Chardham Yatra pilgrimage in view of the horrific second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In an advisory, the state said, "In view of the COVID pandemic, Chardham Yatra is temporarily suspended. Only rituals are being performed and no pilgrims will be allowed."

The doors of the Yamunotri Temple was reopened on Akshaya Tritiya in the presence of around 25 people including the teerth purohits and administrative officials, according to Pawan Uniyal, one of the chhief priests.

This the second consecutive year that the popular Himalayan shrines of Chardham are witnessisng temple low-key opening ceremonies. The Gangotri Temple reopened on Saturday and the first puja was performed on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the priest. The Badrinath Temple will reopen on May 18th. The Chardham shrimes are dedicated to Lord Shiva.