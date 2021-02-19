Watch: 12-Year-Old Mumbai Autistic Girl, Swims 36 Km In Open Sea

Jiya Rai, 12-year-old autistic girl swam from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India

Netizens have been showering praise on Jiya Rai, a 12-year-old, who swam from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India in Mumbai on February 17. Jiya Ria, diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) swam in the open sea for 8 hours and 40 minutes. She "created a record as the youngest girl diagnosed with ASD to swim the distance of 36 km in open sea," tweeted the PRO Defence Mumbai. "The message is quite clear by the gritty girl - let nothing stop you from realising your true potential," it added.

Watch the video of Jiya's achievement:

#Watch Ms Jiya Rai created a record as the youngest girl diagnosed with ASD to swim the dist of 36 km in open sea.

The message is quite clear by the gritty girl - Let nothing stop you from realising your true potential!!@ddsahyadrinews@DDNewsHindi@ANI@mygovindia@MahaDGIPRpic.twitter.com/1XeBGxpA5Z — PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) February 18, 2021

"She commenced her record setting feat in the early hours of 17 February at 0350 hours from Bandra-Worli Sea Link and completed at Gateway of India at 1230 hours. The swimming event was conducted under observation of Swimming Association of Maharashtra, a recognised body of Swimming Federation of India. The event was also associated with FIT India Movement by Ministry of Youth and Sports Affair.," a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

Jiya Rai, a 12 years old naval child, Swims 36 kilometers to create awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder https://t.co/aeKKHGDDMepic.twitter.com/66lfLoSYL4 — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) February 18, 2021

Jiya was awarded a trophy and certificate for her achievement by Abhay Dadhe, Associate Vice President of Swimming Federation of India. Her father, Madan Rai, is a naval sailor. Jiya began swimming since she was 10 years old as part of her therapy. She swam across the open sea to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder.

"Bravo Jiya Rai for creating history by swimming from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India, covering 36 km in 8 hours 40 minutes. The 12 year old daughter of a Navy sailor has Autism Spectrum Disorder and swam across Mumbai to raise awareness about ASD," tweeted Milind Deora, former minister and senior Congress leader.

Bravo #JiyaRai for creating history by swimming from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India, covering 36km in 8 hours 40 minutes.



The 12 year old daughter of a Navy sailor has Autism Spectrum Disorder & swam across Mumbai to raise awareness about ASD.

pic.twitter.com/7DX6IZID8I — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) February 18, 2021

"Amazing achievement", "Proud of you", "Proud daughter of India", "What an inspiration", "That's the spirit" and "Salute her grit and bravery" are some of the words of praise being showered on Jiya Rai on social media.