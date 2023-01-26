Watch: Israeli Diplomats Greet India In Regional Languages On R-Day

Deputy Chief of Israeli Mission in India extending Republic Day greetings.

Israeli diplomats wished India on its 74th Republic Day by recording video greetings in an array of regional languages, spotlighting the diversity of the land and its culture.

Israel Ambassador to India Naor Gilon, with India Gate in the backdrop, led the effort by extending greetings in Hindi. This was followed by greetings in Punjabi, Rajasthani, Bangla, Marathi, Urdu, English and Assamese, giving a flavour of languages across the country.

"The team of @IsraelinIndia join in on the celebration of @incredibleindia's rich heritage, and cultural diversity by wishing our dear Indian friends in some of their regional languages," tweeted the Israel Embassy in India.

#HappyRepublicDay India! 🇮🇳🙏



📽️The team of @IsraelinIndia join in on the celebration of @incredibleindia's rich heritage, and cultural diversity by wishing our dear Indian friends in some of their regional languages.#RepublicDay#RepublicDayIndia#RepublicDay2023@mygovindiapic.twitter.com/NOl0k6smeG — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) January 26, 2023

This Republic Day, the grand parade marched down Kartavya Path, the revamped ceremonial boulevard from the British period once known as the Rajpath, for the first time today. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest.

Greeting people on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is special this time as it is being celebrated during the "Amrit Mahotsav" of the country's independence. "I wish that we move forward unitedly to fulfill the dreams of the country's great freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!"

The Naval contingent, led by a woman officer, featured 3 women, and 6 Agniveers - soldiers in the first batch of the new armed forces recruitment scheme.

In sync with the Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) motto for the weapons systems on display, there were no Russian tanks this time. Indian made Arjun, and other systems made in India, including the Akash missile system, were on display.

The perennial draw of motorcycle display by the Corps of Signals' Dare Devils team thrilled the audience with several formations, including a yoga display.