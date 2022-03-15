Watch: Ingenious Gold Smuggling Effort On Dubai-Delhi Flight Fails

The passenger, said officials, has admitted to have earlier smuggled another 2,000 grams of gold.

An ingenious way to smuggle gold on a Dubai-Delhi flight failed when officials carried out an inspection of the plane on arrival at Delhi airport.

The officials, tipped about the smuggling, were at the airport when the plane landed and the suspect was taken into custody.

Upon searching the plane, they recovered one 'U' shaped structure of gold, wrapped in silver colour tape and fixed in the rod beneath the seat of the one passenger.

"The said gold weighing 1000 grams is valued at Rs. 48,90,270. The said gold recovered beneath the seat was admitted to be bought by the passenger and seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962," said officials.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress.