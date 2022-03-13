Watch: Border Police Personnel Play Kabaddi In Himachal Pradesh Snow

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is a mountain-specific force.

A video of personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) playing kabaddi in their spare time has gone viral on social media. It's a 52-second clip that gives us a glimpse into the lives of the soldiers who protect our country in the mountainous regions. We can see the ITBP personnel, wearing heavy woollen clothing, playing kabaddi in the snow-clad Himalaya mountains in Himachal Pradesh.

The video was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, which captioned the video, “‘Himveers' of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) play kabaddi in the snow in the high Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh.”

#WATCH 'Himveers' of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) play Kabaddi in the snow in the high Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Ir146AhWTv — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed 30,000 times.

The ITBP also shared the video of its personnel enjoying a game of kabaddi in the snow. However, this was shot from another angle. In the caption, ITBP wrote, “Full of josh, playing in snow”, and added hashtags such as #FitnessMotivation and #FitIndia.

A couple of weeks ago, the North-West Frontier ITBP had hosted the first-ever ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh. The event drew over 100 climbers. In a video shared by ITBP, the climbers were seen scaling walls of ice, digging away with their ice axes, and reaching the top.

The ITBP had earlier uploaded another video of its personnel patrolling a snow-covered area and following each other with the help of ropes. In the video, the ITBP personnel were seen carrying weapons on their shoulders and advancing forward with a stick in their hand.

The ITBP is a mountain-specific force. At the moment, the soldiers cover mainly 3,488 kilometres from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Arunachal Pradesh's Jachep La. They also man high-altitude outposts (ranging from 9,000 to 18,700 feet) along the Indo-China border, where, at times, temperatures can fall to even -45 degrees Celsius.