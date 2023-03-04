Watch: Indian Army Soldiers Show Off Their Cricket Skills In Galwan Valley

Indian Army personnelplayed cricket on a makeshift pitch surrounded by scenic mountains.

A video of Indian Army personnel, posted near the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, playing cricket in the high-altitude region has surfaced online.

A montage video, shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, shows Indian Army personnel playing cricket on a makeshift pitch surrounded by scenic mountains. The personnel are seen in winter wear as they enjoy the game amid cold weather.

#WATCH | Indian Army troops playing cricket near the Galwan valley. The Indian Army formations deployed in the area have been engaging in different sports activities in extreme winters at these high-altitude locations



(Source: Indian Army officials) pic.twitter.com/cElsJLFg8I — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

A few pictures from the game were also shared by the Twitter handle of the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army. According to the army, the cricket competition was organised by the Patiala Brigade of Trishul division where the troops played in sub-zero temperatures.

“Patiala Brigade Trishul Division organised a cricket competition in an extremely high altitude area in sub-zero temperatures with full enthusiasm and zeal. We make the Impossible Possible,” the caption read.

#Patiala Brigade #Trishul Division organised a cricket competition in extreme high altitude area in Sub zero temperatures with full enthusiasm and zeal. We make the Impossible Possible@adgpi@NorthernComd_IApic.twitter.com/0RWPPxGaJq — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) March 3, 2023

The pictures drew several responses on the platform. People have saluted their “spirit”.

Many seemed amazed to see the army engaging in sports at such high altitudes.

“Wow in the mountains covered with snow,” a user wrote.

???????????? wow ???? in the mountains covered with ❄️ — Ashwani???????? (@Kongpoosh) March 3, 2023

Another person said, “Great. Salute to brave”.

Great. Salute to brave ???? — guldeepbhatia (@guldeepbhatia2) March 3, 2023

“That's the spirit,” a comment read.

That's the spirit — Vision Ladakh (@VisionLadakh) March 3, 2023

A user wrote, “Good memories of games played and happiness shared”.

Good memories of games played and happiness shared — shirish pandey (@shirish219) March 4, 2023

Dozens of Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020. India had said that 20 of its soldiers were killed in action in the clashes while China had confirmed the death of four soldiers. A report later suggested that at least 42 People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers were killed.

Last year in December, a few officers of the Indian and the US armies held a spontaneous rock concert during the 18th edition of “Yudh Abhyas”, a joint military exercise, in Uttarakhand's Auli district. A video from the concert showed army officers of the two armies jamming together to Nirvana's iconic song “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.