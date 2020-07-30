Watch: Car Washed Away In Strong Current Of An Overflowing Stream

Car gets washed away while crossing an overflowing rivulet in Andhra Pradesh

A car with two men got washed away, at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, while crossing an over-flowing stream after heavy rain in the area. According to reports, local people were able to rescue the two - both in their thirties.

In the video, you can see the driver of the car trying to cross a flooded stretch very cautiously but after a while, it appears, the driver could not manoeuvre it due to the strong current. The vehicle gets carried away by the swift flowing flood waters for about a 100 metres downstream, say reports.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: A car with 2 passengers inside gets washed away in Anantapur while crossing a rivulet. pic.twitter.com/LTKTLTltYU — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

Locals waded through neck deep water and managed to reach the car and pulled the two men out.

The two men, who have not been identified yet, were travelling from Kadapa to Bijapur in Karnataka.

Most of the water bodies in the are are overflowing due to monsoon rain and this particular stretch, on the NH67, apparently gets flooded fast due to an incomplete culvert, according to reports.

Andhra Pradesh is expected to see moderate rainfall with intermittent spells of intense showers, the weather office said. Heavy rain is also likely in coastal Odisha, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Konkan and Goa according to the India Meteorological Department.