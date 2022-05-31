Watch: Air Force Officer Scales Mt Everest, Sings National Anthem

Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal of the Indian Air Force, posted at Central Air Command, Prayagraj scaled Mt Everest on May 21 on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal of the Indian Air Force climbed Mt. Everest and sang the national anthem and hoisted the Indian flag on the summit of Mt. Everest on May 21", stated Defence PRO, Prayagraj.

Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal of the Indian Air Force climbed Mt. Everest and sang national anthem and hoisted the Indian flag on the summit of Mt. Everest on May 21

He has dedicated his feat as a tribute to all the unsung heroes and movements which contributed to India's freedom struggle, informed IAF officials.

The Everest expedition itself is an unparalleled journey of both legendary and epic proportions, and as an ode to the sacrifices made for the country, the IAF officer as a befitting honour to freedom fighters, recited the national anthem at the summit of Mt Everest, said Gp Capt Samir Gangkhedkar, public relations officer (defence), Prayagraj.

The arduous expedition started from Kathmandu, Nepal on April 15 with team members from across the globe. Wg Cdr Vikrant Uniyal is a qualified mountaineer who trained from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi, Army Mountaineering Institute, Siachen, and National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

