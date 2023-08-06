Watch: First Images Of Moon As Captured By Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 has had a smooth journey so far

The Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO, has released the first images of the Moon as viewed by Chandrayaan 3 - India's third unmanned Moon mission.

Chadrayan-3 captured the images after entering the Moon's orbit on Saturday.

The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.#ISROpic.twitter.com/xQtVyLTu0c — LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 6, 2023

"The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023," tweeted the Mission's official Twitter handle.

The Moon mission has been smooth so far and the ISRO expects the Vikram lander to make a soft landing on the lunar surface later this month on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully entered the lunar orbit on Saturday, 22 days after it was launched for a complicated 41-day voyage to the lunar south pole where no other country has gone before.

"I am feeling lunar gravity," was Chandrayaan-3's message to the ISRO after the required maneuver that took it closer to the Moon was carried out without any glitch from the space agency's facility in Bengaluru.

The injection into the lunar orbit marked a major milestone in the space agency's ambitious Rs 600 crore mission.