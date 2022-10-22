Watch: Colourful Lights And Laser Show Light Up Ayodhya's Night Sky Ahead of Diwali

15 lakh diyas are set to be lit on the ghats of Ayodhya.

Ahead of Diwali, a grand laser show featuring colourful lights added grandeur to the "Deepotsav" celebrations organised in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Friday. A video, shared by news agency ANI, showed laser lights of different colours flashing across the night sky, mesmerising the audience.

"Uttar Pradesh: Colourful lights and laser show organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration, ahead of the #Diwali festival," ANI wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Colourful lights and laser show organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration, ahead of the #Diwali festival pic.twitter.com/6yiC3Eolf4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 21, 2022

The event was organised as part of the grand Deepotsav celebration, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit on Sunday for the first time since its launch in 2017. During his visit, PM Modi will light the first diya, and perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman. He will also conduct an inspection of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's site.

"At around 5:45 PM, he will perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shri Ram. Around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will witness Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which will be followed by the commencement of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister," read an official statement by PMO (Prime Minister's Office).

The Department of Tourism and Culture, in collaboration with the District Administration, has also geared up to welcome devotees and tourists from all across the nation and the world to the holy city for the grand celebration of Deepotsava on Diwali. According to ANI, Ayodhya has been beautified with hoardings and banners from the Ramayana period to take visitors down history lanes on the festival of lights.

To mark the occasion, more than 15 lakh diyas will be lit. Five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from different states will also be put up during Deepotsav.