Watch: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Wife On Drums To Welcome Him Home

As Eknath Shinde arrived in his home base Thane for the first time since taking charge as Maharashtra Chief Minister, he received a grand welcome that included drums played by his wife Lata Eknath Shinde.

Lata Shinde is seen playing the drums along with a band set up at the Chief Minister's home, in a video that is being widely shared on social media.

Mr Shinde went home for the first time since he left as a Shiv Sena rebel three weeks ago. He was sworn in as Chief Minister last week after a coup in the Shiv Sena that brought down the government of Uddhav Thackeray.

Last night, as he arrived in Thane around 9.30 pm, a large crowd of supporters gathered to welcome him at Anand Nagar and showered flower petals on his car. The crowds had waited for several hours in heavy rain to greet him.

Mr Shinde paid tribute to Shiv Sena icon Anand Dighe at the Anand Dighe Shaktisthala and Anand Ashram.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Shinde said his rebellion was a move to get justice for those who believed in the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The show of strength at Thane was seen to be an endorsement of Mr Shinde's revolt and his collaboration with the BJP.

Lata Shinde is credited with playing a strong role in the political career of her husband, who was an autorickshaw driver when they met. The couple had three children; two died in a boating accident in 2000.