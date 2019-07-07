Watch: Car Caught In Chhattisgarh Flash Floods Washed Away Within Minutes

The car, a blue-coloured sedan, was nearly submerged in the flood before it overturned

A car was washed away after it was caught in flash floods in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, as seen in a terrifying video posted by news agency ANI. Water overflowing from a flooded drain swept the car away, and the driver, along with his son were rescued just in time by passers-by.

The incident took place in Ambikapur, around 330 km from state capital Raipur. In the video, that has since gone viral, the car is seen stuck in the flood as water from the drain kept overflowing. The car, a blue-coloured sedan, was nearly submerged in the flood before it overturned and was finally washed away.

The Indian Meteorological Department had warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the Chhattisgarh for the next five days. The weather department had also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning in certain areas.

Chhattisgarh, one of the states with the largest green cover, receives normal rainfall every year. This year, due to the delayed onset of the Southwest Monsoon, rainfall received in the state till the first week of July was about 23 per cent lower as compared to last year, according to official data quoted by ANI.

