Watch: Border Roads Personnel Pull Out SUV From Snow, Rescue Tourists In Arunachal

Personnel worked through the night to rescue the stranded people.

Braving temperatures that were falling below -10 degrees Celsius, personnel from the Border Roads Organisation have rescued nearly 70 tourists and local residents who were stranded at the Sela Pass in north Arunachal Pradesh because of incessant snowfall.

A video shows nearly eight personnel from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) tying a rope to an SUV and pulling it out from the side of a road where it was stuck in accumulated snow. The personnel are seen doing this even as they are buffeted by strong winds and heavy snowfall.

In another video, BRO workers can be seen using spades and earth-moving machines to clear roads and make them motorable.

A statement by the organisation said heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Arunachal's Tawang District, close to the China border, since Thursday resulted in disruption of traffic and closure of roads.

"BRO has gone beyond its mandate of keeping the roads open for traffic and carried out a rescue operation to evacuate approximately 70 tourists and locals stranded at the Sela Pass," a defence spokesperson said.

The spokesperson that vehicles got stuck at the pass on Thursday night and the organisation mobilised people and equipment to rescue the people who were stranded. The team worked through the night and was able to complete the rescue by 4.30 pm on Friday.