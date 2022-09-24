Watch: BJP's Hema Malini On Kangana Ranaut Possibly Contesting Elections

When asked about her reaction to Kangana Ranaut possibly contesting elections from Mathura Hema Malini said, while a crowd broke into a smile behind her, "It is upto god. Lord Krishna will do what he wants."

"Tomorrow, Rakhi Sawant will also contest elections," Hema Malini further said.

BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday had an unexpected response on "film stars" contesting elections when asked about actor Kangana Ranut's rumoured political debut from Mathura, which is also the constituency that Ms Malini represents.

"You won't get the politicians who want to run from Mathura elected. But you put it in everyone's head that only film stars should contest elections, that Mathura only wants film starts (as elected representatives). Tomorrow, Rakhi Sawant will also contest elections," she further said.

In response to the video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, a user said, "Oh a lady who herself is a film star, and her husband and son (have) joined politics now has a problem with films stars coming into politics?"

Others questioned the BJP MP's own political contribution since being elected.

While there are no recent indications of Ms Ranaut contesting elections, in December last year while in Mathura she said that while she does not belong to any party, she will "campaign for nationalists".

