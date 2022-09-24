Watch: BJP's Hema Malini On Kangana Ranaut Possibly Contesting Elections

"Tomorrow, Rakhi Sawant will also contest elections," Hema Malini further said.

BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday had an unexpected response on "film stars" contesting elections when asked about actor Kangana Ranut's rumoured political debut from Mathura, which is also the constituency that Ms Malini represents.

When asked about her reaction to Kangana Ranaut possibly contesting elections from Mathura she said, while a crowd broke into a smile behind her, "It is upto god. Lord Krishna will do what he wants."

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: When asked about speculation that actor Kangana Ranaut could contest elections from Mathura, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "Good, it is good...You want only film stars in Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become." pic.twitter.com/wgQsDzbn5Z — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

"You won't get the politicians who want to run from Mathura elected. But you put it in everyone's head that only film stars should contest elections, that Mathura only wants film starts (as elected representatives). Tomorrow, Rakhi Sawant will also contest elections," she further said.

In response to the video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, a user said, "Oh a lady who herself is a film star, and her husband and son (have) joined politics now has a problem with films stars coming into politics?"

Ohhhh a lady who herself is a film star, her husband, son everyone joined politics has now problem with fils stars coming into politics? Can she tell what she has done for the public in last 10 years? — Saffron Soul🚩 (@SaffronS0ul) September 24, 2022

Others questioned the BJP MP's own political contribution since being elected.

What exactly has she done to improve Mathura ..considering she is literally ..eternal MP from there..@dreamgirlhema — Ravi Raj (@ravee02) September 24, 2022

While there are no recent indications of Ms Ranaut contesting elections, in December last year while in Mathura she said that while she does not belong to any party, she will "campaign for nationalists".