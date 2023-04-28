Watch: Biden Struggles To Remember Last Country He Visited

Biden was interacting with children during the 'Take Your Child to Work Day' event at White House.

US President Joe Biden could not recall his recent visit to Ireland when a child asked him about the last country he travelled to. The president was interacting with children during the 'Take Your Child to Work Day' event at the White House.

In a video, which has been widely shared on the Internet, Biden was seen surrounded by people including children. During the interaction, one of the children asked the President, "What was the last country you travelled to?"

Struggling to remember, Biden responded, "The last country I've travelled, I'm trying to think of the last one I was in. I've been to, met with 89 heads of state so far. So, uh, trying to think where was the last place I was; it's hard to keep track."

Soon, another child chimed in and yelled "Ireland", helping the President remember his visit to Ireland.

"Yeah, you're right, Ireland. That's where it was," Biden said before asking, “How'd you know that?”

Joe Biden couldn't remember the last country he traveled to as president, which a child reminded him was Ireland literally a week ago. pic.twitter.com/lLtExbaJe0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 27, 2023

Biden took more questions from the children and shared why he wanted to become the president. He also answered questions about his grandchildren, his favourite ice cream flavour, his favourite colour, his biggest “accomplishment so far in the White House”, and his “biggest inspiration”.

When asked about his “favourite part about being President”, Biden said it is “what I'm doing right now, getting to look the American people in the eye and hear what's on their mind. I really mean it. That's my favourite part of being President."

Biden this week announced that he will seek a second term as the President of the United States in 2024. "Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That's why I'm running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let's finish the job,” he had tweeted.