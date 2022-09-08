Watch: Bangladesh PM Joins Dance To Welcome Her At Jaipur Airport

Sheikh Hasina was in Jaipur on her way to Ajmer.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today joined the Rajasthani artistes who had reached the Jaipur airport to welcome her upon her arrival in the state, and danced with them.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Upon her arrival at Jaipur airport earlier today, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina grooved with the local artists who had gathered there to welcome her. pic.twitter.com/Mk8qf5xDEG — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

After deboarding the aircraft at the airport, she greeted the officials present there and then joined the artistes as they were dancing to drum beats. She also posed for a photograph with the artistes who were wearing colourful traditional dress.

She reached Jaipur earlier in the day on her way to Ajmer to visit the Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla and other top officials received her at the airport.

PM Hasina's delegation left for Ajmer by road after waiting for a while at the VIP lounge of the airport.

Heavy security arrangements were made for the Prime Minister's visit to the dargah. No other devotee was allowed on its premises and the shrine's market was closed in accordance with the protocols followed during the visit by a head of a country. She also received a red carpet welcome at the dargah.