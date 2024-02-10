Watch: Ayodhya Ram Temple Draws Huge Crowd Weeks After Inauguration

The Pran Pratishtha pf Ram Temple took place on January 22

Weeks after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, devotees from far and wide have flocked to the city to pray and pay their respects.

A video shared by news agency ANI captures a large crowd standing in queues to catch a glimpse of Ram lalla. The caption of clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, read, “Uttar Pradesh: Devotees throng the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Ram.”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees throng the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Ram. pic.twitter.com/2y9H6r3yAQ — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

On January 22, the Pran Pratishtha took place at the Ram Temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this month, the temple trust said that 25 lakh devotees had visited the Ram Temple since its consecration. The donations towards the temple stood at ₹ 11 crore then. Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of the temple trust, told news agency PTI that ₹8 crore were deposited in the donation boxes as offering while ₹3.5 crores were donated through cheques and online payments.

The temple's sanctum sanctorum has four donation boxes. Ten computerised counters have also been placed to make digital donations.

Considered the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya's Ram Temple is one of the holiest sites in Hindusim.

At the four corners of the compound, there are four temples. Each of these are dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, the Sun god and goddess Bhagwati. The temple of Maa Annapurna is on the northern side, while a Hanuman temple on the southern side.

The temple, with a length (east-west) of 380 feet, width of 250 feet and a height of 161 feet, has been constructed in the traditional Nagar style.

Each floor of the three-storied temple is 20 feet tall. There are five mandaps – Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandaps. To enter the temple premises from the east, the devotees climb 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which manages the affairs of the temple, it has 21-foot-high plinth made of granite to protech against ground moisture.

The foundation has been constructed with a 14-metre-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC) lending it the appearance of artificial rock.