Watch: Ahmedabad Auto Driver Enjoys Coldplay's 'Sky Full Of Stars'

As Coldplay fever swept across India in the last couple of weeks, it wasn't just the fans who enjoyed the British band's concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Amid a sea of videos and pictures posted from five shows, a heartwarming clip of an autorickshaw driver enjoying Coldplay music on the streets of Ahmedabad has gone viral.

The clip shows the driver cruising through the streets; his cabin lit in blue, his smile stealing hearts on the go. As he meandered his way through vehicles, he sang, "Cause you're a sky, you're a sky full of stars" - lyrics from the band's hit song A Sky Full of Stars.

The video was uploaded by an Instagram user who also tagged Coldplay, proposing the band welcome the enthusiastic driver to their next show.

Calling the video a pure and joyful moment, a few people mentioned that they saw him near Manek Chowk in Ahmedabad. One user also said he knew the lyrics better than most people who attended the concert.

Several others tagged Coldplay in the comments to draw the band's attention to the auto driver.

Coldplay, led by singer Chris Martin, performed five shows in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour between January 18 and 26. The first three concerts were in Mumbai, followed by back-to-back shows in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Several celebrities, including Shreya Ghoshal, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Kajal Aggarwal, were spotted enjoying Coldplay's concerts in Mumbai, while cricketer Jasprit Bumrah attended the Ahmedabad show.

The British rock band now also holds the record for the biggest stadium shows of the 21st century after their two-night performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The two shows drew over 2,22,000 fans across two nights, making it the largest stadium gathering, surpassing their 83,000-strong mark at the Sydney gig in November last year.

Coldplay will next perform in Hong Kong and South Korea in April.