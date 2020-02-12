Watch: In AAP Celebrations, BJP's Manoj Tiwari's "Rinkiya Ke Papa" Song

In the video, several supporters wearing AAP's trademark caps with the message, "I am Aam Aadmi" - which translates into "I too am a common man", are seen dancing on the song titled "Rinkiya Ke Papa".

Watch: In AAP Celebrations, BJP's Manoj Tiwari's 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' Song

The video of the celebratory dance is being widely circulated on social media.

New Delhi:

As Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a landslide victory in Delhi on Tuesday, some of its supporters celebrated by dancing to a popular Bhojpuri song "Rinkiya Ke Papa" sung by the BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

The video of the AAP supporters' celebratory dance, reportedly shot in Lucknow, is being widely circulated on social media.

The 44-second long video shows several AAP supporters, wearing party's trademark caps with the message "I am Aam Aadmi", dancing to the song.

The song had been at the center of a controversy during the Delhi election campaign.

The Delhi BJP had alleged that Chief Minister Kejriwal had insulted the Purvanchali community - the natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Delhi - by mocking Mr Tiwari's song.

However, Mr Kejriwal later denied the charge, saying he instead likes Mr Tiwari's songs.

"I have not mocked Tiwari for his song ''Rinkiya ke Papa'' and instead, I have praised him for singing good songs. I do not understand where is insulting and mocking in it. I listen to Tiwari's songs. I like his videos. He dances well," Mr Kejriwal had said.

Comments
AAPManoj TiwariRinkiya Ke Papa

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Delhi Election 2020: Follow NDTV for election results and live analysis

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News