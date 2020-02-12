Watch: In AAP Celebrations, BJP's Manoj Tiwari's 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' Song

The video of the celebratory dance is being widely circulated on social media.

As Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a landslide victory in Delhi on Tuesday, some of its supporters celebrated by dancing to a popular Bhojpuri song "Rinkiya Ke Papa" sung by the BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

The video of the AAP supporters' celebratory dance, reportedly shot in Lucknow, is being widely circulated on social media.

The 44-second long video shows several AAP supporters, wearing party's trademark caps with the message "I am Aam Aadmi", dancing to the song.

The song had been at the center of a controversy during the Delhi election campaign.

The Delhi BJP had alleged that Chief Minister Kejriwal had insulted the Purvanchali community - the natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Delhi - by mocking Mr Tiwari's song.

However, Mr Kejriwal later denied the charge, saying he instead likes Mr Tiwari's songs.

"I have not mocked Tiwari for his song ''Rinkiya ke Papa'' and instead, I have praised him for singing good songs. I do not understand where is insulting and mocking in it. I listen to Tiwari's songs. I like his videos. He dances well," Mr Kejriwal had said.