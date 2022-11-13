Watch: AAP Leader, Denied Delhi Civic Poll Chance, Climbs Tower, Goes Live

The AAP leader pinned his blame on the party and two other leaders if he falls and dies.

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on Sunday climbed atop a telephone tower and went live on Facebook after he wasn't picked for the upcoming civic body elections in Delhi.

Haseeb-ul Hasan, a former councillor from east Delhi, was seen clinging on to the tower as he alleged AAP leaders Atishi and Durgesh Pathak are not returning his documents.

The AAP leadership is yet to respond to the allegations.

Turning his camera towards the ground to show how high he has climbed, Mr Hasan pinned his blame on the AAP and the two leaders if he falls and dies.

"AAP's Durgesh Pathak and Atishi will be responsible if something happens to me today, or if I die. They have my original documents, including my bank passbook. Tomorrow is the last day for filing nominations but they are not giving my documents to me," he said in the video.

He said he's not concerned whether the party fields him in the civic election, but he wants his documents back.

Mr Hasan had made headlines earlier this year with a dramatic sewage cleaning act. In March, he jumped into an overflowing sewage drain in Shastri Park to clean it. Standing chest-deep in the drain in a gleaming white kurta, Mr Hasan was seen trying to remove the floating debris with a rake.