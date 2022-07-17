Watch: A Zomato-Swiggy Tie-Up On Delhi Road

The video is captioned, "True friendship seen on these hot Delhi days."

A heartwarming video of two delivery executives from competing companies helping each other in the brutal Delhi heat has surfaced on the Internet. The video was posted on the social media platform Reddit on Saturday.

A Swiggy delivery executive, on a motorcycle, is seen holding the hand of a Zomato counterpart on a cycle and pulling him along.

The video is captioned, "True friendship seen on these hot Delhi days." A user commented on the Reddit post saying, "While that's adorable, I quite commonly see a Zomato order being pulled out of a Swiggy bag and vice-versa."

The pressure on food delivery agents has only intensified since the pandemic, with several companies promising very fast deliveries in a frantic race to beat rivals.

This has raised concerns over the safety of delivery executives as they rush through traffic to meet the deadline.

Zomato recently faced backlash for their 10-minute delivery service, forcing founder Deepinder Goyal to clarify that the delivery service "will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised items only."

He tweeted, "10-minute delivery is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery."

Last year, Blinkit, the online delivery platform which was previously known as Grofers, limited its operations in India. It decided to only operate in locations where it could ensure product deliveries to users in 10 minutes.