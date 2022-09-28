Watch: 63 Steel Spoons Removed From Man's Stomach In UP

The doctors have removed all the spoons, but have kept him under observation

In a bizarre case, doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar found 63 steel spoons in the stomach of a patient. The operation took place at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The patient, Vijay, was a drug addict who had been admitted to a de-addiction center. On being asked by the doctors, Vijay said that he had been eating spoons for a year.

"We asked him if he ate those spoons and he agreed. Operation lasted for around 2 hours, he is currently in ICU. Patient has been eating spoons for 1 year," Dr Rakesh Khurrana told ANI.

But his family alleges that Vijay was forcibly fed the spoons by the staff at the center. No complaint has been filed yet.

The 32-year-old was brought to the hospital after his health deteriorated. When they operated on him, doctors found 63 steel spoons in his stomach.

His condition is still serious, doctors say.