Watch: 37,000 Women Perform "Maha Raas" In Gujarat's Dwarka

Over 37,000 women, wearing vibrant red attire, congregated in Gujarat's Dwarka for the Maha Raas, a two-day event held on December 23-24.

The event, dedicated to the memory of Raas by Usha, the daughter of Banasur and daughter-in-law of Lord Krishna, captivated attendees with synchronised dances around an idol of Lord Krishna.

Drone footage shows thousands of women belonging to the Ahir community circling the Lord Krishna idol while spectators watch.

The event was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Ahirani Maharash Sanghathan and held at ACC Cement company's Nanddham campus.