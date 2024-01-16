Watch: 175 Gangasagar Pilgrims Stranded In Sea Amid Dense Fog Rescued

Nearly one crore pilgrims attended Gangasagar mela this year

The Indian Coast Guard today rescued about 175 pilgrims in West Bengal who had been stranded in the sea since last night.

The pilgrims were returning from Gangasagar after taking a holy dip in the sea-river confluence on Makarsakranti when their boat was stuck in the sea due to poor visibility.

@IndiaCoastGuard Hovercrafts from #Haldia rescued approx 175 pilgrims from a grounded ferry off Namkhana, #Kakdwip today. Pilgrims were returning from #GangaSagar after a holy dip on Makar Sankranti when the ferry ran aground due to very poor visibility. Rescue is in progress. pic.twitter.com/aQ3mbJGvzC — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) January 16, 2024

Nearly one crore pilgrims from across the country attended the Gangasagar mela in West Bengal's South 24 district this year.

Officials said ferry services faced disruptions for about six hours on Monday as dense fog gripped parts of North India.

"Hovercrafts were deployed by the Coast Gaurd from Haldia and about 175 pilgrims have been rescued till now, officials said, adding that rescue operations are on to rescue rest of the stranded pilgtrims.

A rapid lifesaving action team of divers with Gemini boat was also positioned at the Mela site to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the holy bath in the sea-river confluence.

The Gangasagar Mela is organised at West Bengal's Sagar Island during Makar Sankranti every year.