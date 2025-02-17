Wastage Of Drinking Water Will Draw Steep Fine In Bengaluru

The city of Bengaluru, after suffering massive water crisis last summer, has announced that wastage of drinking water now will draw a steep fine. The use of drinking water for other purposes - including car wash and gardening -- will draw a fine of Rs 5000, the city water board said. There will be additional penalties for repeat offenders.

A communique from the board read, "The use of drinking water for activities such as vehicle washing, gardening, construction, decorative fountains, entertainment purposes, and any non-drinking purposes in cinema halls and malls, as well as for road construction and cleaning, is strictly prohibited within Bengaluru city".

"Violators will be fined Rs 5,000 under Section 109 of the Water Board Act, with an additional penalty of Rs 5,000 for repeat offenses, plus Rs 500 for each subsequent day of non-compliance," the water board has announced, asking residents to report violations by contacting the call center number 1916.

The note said groundwater levels have already significantly declined with rising temperatures and a lack of recent rainfall. On Monday, Bengaluru reported a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius.

Reports from IISc scientists warn of a potential water shortage in the coming months, the board said.

Bengaluru had faced massive water crisis last summer after a year of failed monsoon. Half of its 14,000 borewells went dry and the city had faced a shortage of 300-500 million litres a day.

Bengaluru requires nearly 1450 MLD (million litres per day) of water from the Cauvery, as well as an additional 700 mld from groundwater resources.