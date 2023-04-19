War Of Videos As BJP, Congress Go All Out Ahead Of Karnataka Elections

Four big names are expected to file their nominations today.

With elections to the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly just days away, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are engaged in a war of videos on social media.

The Congress recently released a new campaign video to level accusations against the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state. Renewing its "40 per cent commission" charge at the BJP, the Congress video accuses the party of corruption, communalism and poll violations while featuring a man resembling Mr Bommai.

"Corruption, commission rigging and communalism have no place in Karnataka. It's time to empower a government that represents the people and to oust the corrupt 40% BJP government. This time, vote for Congress! Click on the link below to know about the corrupt BJP government's scams," read a tweet from the official handle of the Congress.

Not stopping there, the Congress has also set up a website titled '40percentsarkara dot com' to allow citizens to raise their voices against the BJP's alleged corruption. So far, nearly 2,00,00 "voices" have been raised.

Retaliating against the charges, the BJP released its own campaign video to turn the tables against Congress and its state president DK Shivakumar. The BJP morphed the video posted by the Congress by putting Mr Shivakumar's face on the man resembling Mr Bommai.

"If Congress comes, there will be trouble in progress. The lotus is blooming, Karnataka is winning," tweeted the official BJP Karnataka handle in Kannada.

As the campaign trail in the state heats up, four big names are expected to file their nominations today for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Bommai will file his nomination in Shiggaon while former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra will file his in Shivamoga.

Leader of Opposotopm Siddaramaiah will file his nomination for the polls in Mysuru. Another Karnataka heavyweight, Jagdish Shettar, who recently switched from the BJP to the Congress, will file for nomination from the Huballi-Dharwad constituency.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.