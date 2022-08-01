Wanted To Gift E-Scooter To Sister On Rakhi, Theft Accused Tells Cops

A stolen bike and three stolen mobile phones have been recovered from Tarun

A man arrested for multiple incidents of theft in Delhi has told police that he was committing the offences so that he could gift an electric scooter to his sister this Raksha Bandhan.

Sameer Sharma, senior police officer of Outer Delhi zone, said that they received a complaint of attempted theft at Sultanpuri police station on July 7. The complainant, Surendra, said that a man tried to rob him but failed. The thief managed to escape, but dropped his phone.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and used the mobile phone to track down the accused. He was identified as 21-year-old Tarun, a resident of Rohini. He was arrested, and a stolen bike and three stolen mobile phones were recovered from him.

According to police, the accused said that he had stolen the two-wheeler from Vijay Vihar and had been conducting multiple thefts to buy an electric scooter as a Rakhi gift for his sister.

Police said Tarun's questioning has helped them crack six cases of theft in which he was allegedly involved. Police said he is a school dropout and an addict. There are 10 police cases against him, said police.