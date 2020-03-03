Wanted Punjab Gangsters Arrested After 1,500 km Chase Across Four States: Police

Punjab Police have arrested three most-wanted criminals from three states. (Representational)

Punjab Police have arrested seven accused, including three most wanted gangsters, after an over two-month long, 1,500-km chase across four states, state police chief Dinkar Gupta said on Monday.

The three gangsters -- Harman Bhullar, Balraj Singh and Harwinder Sandhu -- were arrested from Rajasthan's Pali district after Punjab police received information from the local police.

The three men, members of a gang led by US-based Pavittar Singh, had been changing their locations and creating various fake identities while being on the run across Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The gang was involved in cases of extortion, attempt to murder, murder, rioting, etc, he said.

While Bhullar was allegedly involved in eight cases, Balraj Singh was wanted in ten and Sandhu was wanted in three.

The chase of criminals, which started from Amritsar on January 28 was finally completed on March 1, Mr Gupta said.

Mr Gupta said termed the arrest as one of the longest chases, covering a distance of over 1,500 km.

The arrest of the three criminals further led to arrest of two of their associates -- Gurpreet Singh and Gurwinder Singh -- from Uttarakhand from Monday.