'Want A Gurjar Chief Minister': Rajasthan Community Leader To Rahul Gandhi

Gurjar leader Vijay Singh Bainsla, who recently threatened to disrupt Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra over pending issues of his community, has now demanded that a Gurjar be made the chief minister of Rajasthan.

Without naming Sachin Pilot or any other Gurjar MLA, Bainsla said when Rahul Gandhi comes to Rajasthan, he should come with a Gurjar CM or with a reply over the issue.

He said the community had voted in 2018 in the hope that a Gurjar will become the chief minister.

"We did not vote for making an MLA, we voted for making a Gurjar the CM," he said in a video statement after meeting community members in Dausa on Monday.

"You made the MLA but when will you make the CM? We want a CM, Rahul Gandhi ji. When you come to Rajasthan on 3rd of December, you come either with a Gurjar CM or with a reply over Gurjar CM," he said.

He accused the Congress government of not fulfilling promises made to the community and said various issues pertaining to the community are pending with the government.

Gurjar leaders have been demanding quota in jobs and education in the state.

Bainsla had earlier threatened to stop the yatra in the state.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra had said no one has the courage to stop the yatra in the state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter from Jhalawar tentatively on December 3 and will cover parts of Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawaimadhopur, Dausa and Alwar in 20 days.

