VVIP Chopper Case: Court Orders On-Camera Proceedings For Rajiv Saxena

Rajeev Saxena sought to talk to Special Judge Arvind Kumar in private, without the presence of his lawyers, after which the court initiated on-camera proceedings in the case.

All India | | Updated: February 12, 2019 14:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
VVIP Chopper Case: Court Orders On-Camera Proceedings For Rajiv Saxena

Rajeev Saxena is one of the accused named in the chargesheet filed by ED in the case.


New Delhi: 

The Enforcement Directorate did not seek any further custody of Rajeev Saxena, arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case, from a Delhi court on Tuesday.

Rajeev Saxena, whose Enforcement Directorate custody ends Tuesday, sought to talk to Special Judge Arvind Kumar in private, without the presence of his lawyers, after which the court initiated on-camera proceedings in the case.

On Friday, the agency had sought his custody from the court, saying the probe is at a crucial stage.

Rajeev Saxena is one of the accused named in the chargesheet filed by ED in the case.

Christian Michel, former AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica directors Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, former Air Force chief SP Tyagi and Saxena's wife Shivani have also been named by the agency in the chargesheet.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rajeev SaxenaAgustaWestland chopper caseEnforcement Directorate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karol Bagh FireValentine DayKiss DayLive TVHyderabad BoyHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekRedmi Note 7Oxygen OSMulayam Singh Yadav

................................ Advertisement ................................