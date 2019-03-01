'Some People Have No Work': VK Singh's Sharp Attack On Mamata Banerjee

VK Singh reacts to Mamata Banerjee for raising questions on Indian air strike.

Union Minister VK Singh sharply attacked Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raising questions on the air strike by India at a terror camp in Balakot, 80 km from the Line of Control, saying, "There are so many people in our nation who don't have any work to."

On Thursday, the Bengal Chief Minister had asked the government to spell out "details" of the exact place where the air strike was carried out and the casualties inflicted after the international media claimed that there were no damages in the strike.

"We, as the Opposition, want to know the details of the air strike. Where were the bombs dropped? How many people died? I was reading the New York Times and Washington Post and they said that there were no casualties. Some media houses said one died. We want to know the details," Ms Banerjee had said.

Mr Singh, who is the Minister of State for External Affairs, also criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed BJP booth-level workers at a time when the country was worried about Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who was taken into custody by Pakistan.

On Pakistan's decision to release Abhinandan Varthaman, he said "We are happy that Abhinandan is being released by Pakistan. Many things are followed and done under the Geneva Convention. We are also happy that Pakistan takes it as a peace gesture. But there is more to be done by Pakistan."

He said Islamabad has to make efforts to create a good environment between the two countries.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was captured by Pakistan army after his fighter jet crashed in an air combat with a Pakistani F-16. He shot down the plane before his own went down, forcing him to eject. He fell into the Pakistani territory.

Tension spiralled between India and Pakistan after the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out a strike at a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror training camp in Balakot. The strike was in response to the terror attack in Pulwama in which about 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. JeM had claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said the "pre-emptive" strike by India had become absolutely necessary as there was credible information that JeM was planning further attacks in the country.